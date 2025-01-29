Open Menu

'Palestinian Displacement Can Never Be Tolerated Or Allowed': Egyptian President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 10:45 PM

'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) CAIRO, 29th January, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi asserted on Wednesday that Egypt “cannot participate in the injustice of displacing the Palestinian people.”

El-Sisi asserted that such displacement "can never be tolerated or allowed" due to its potential threat to Egypt's national security in his first public comment on Trump's recent proposals to relocate the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday, the Egyptian president emphasised that Egypt is committed to working with US President Donald Trump to reach the desired peace in the middle East based on the two-state solution.

He reiterated that the constants of the historical Egyptian position on the Palestinian cause "can never be compromised in any way."

Related Topics

Egypt Gaza Trump Cairo Middle East January From

Recent Stories

'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated o ..

'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President

7 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million ..

National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance fina ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 2025

37 minutes ago
 Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

1 hour ago
 CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil s ..

CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff

1 hour ago
 GKMC establishes online examination center

GKMC establishes online examination center

1 hour ago
Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in ..

Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Hassanabdal

1 hour ago
 Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects B ..

Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects Boys' hostels

1 hour ago
 NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in ide ..

NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches PMIS in Priso ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East