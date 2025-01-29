'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) CAIRO, 29th January, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi asserted on Wednesday that Egypt “cannot participate in the injustice of displacing the Palestinian people.”

El-Sisi asserted that such displacement "can never be tolerated or allowed" due to its potential threat to Egypt's national security in his first public comment on Trump's recent proposals to relocate the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday, the Egyptian president emphasised that Egypt is committed to working with US President Donald Trump to reach the desired peace in the middle East based on the two-state solution.

He reiterated that the constants of the historical Egyptian position on the Palestinian cause "can never be compromised in any way."