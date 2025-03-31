- Home
- Middle East
- Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership
Palestinian Patients Praise UAE's Assistance, Send Eid Al-Fitr Greetings To Its Leadership
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 08:48 PM
RAFAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) During a visit to the UAE field hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, families of patients and the wounded extended their heartfelt congratulations and warmest greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
They wished President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed continued health and well-being for his ongoing humanitarian support.
They also expressed their deep gratitude to the government and people of the UAE, praising the nation’s noble stance in supporting the Palestinian people, particularly through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which has played a vital role in providing medical and humanitarian assistance to the wounded and sick in Gaza.
Patients and their families also extended Eid greetings to the medical team and the UAE mission working at the field hospital, expressing their sincere appreciation for the exceptional efforts being made to deliver healthcare and treatment.
They also noted that the hospital has become a beacon of hope for many amid the severe conditions in the Strip.
Ashraf Juma’a, member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, also conveyed his Eid Al-Fitr greetings to His Highness the UAE President, the government, the people of the UAE, and the medical team at the UAE field hospital.
The UAE field hospital in Rafah continues to provide comprehensive medical services, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian approach and its unwavering dedication to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering during these challenging times.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Graffiti protests against Israel’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka
UAE reaffirms commitment to global energy transition at BRICS meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbifew seconds
-
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership27 seconds ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait35 seconds ago
-
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulra ..53 seconds ago
-
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan1 minute ago
-
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar1 minute ago
-
ICRC outraged over killing of medics in Gaza1 minute ago
-
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai commercial projects in ..1 minute ago
-
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
UAE set to host major global events in April2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
Graffiti protests against Israel’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka2 minutes ago