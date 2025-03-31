Open Menu

Palestinian Patients Praise UAE's Assistance, Send Eid Al-Fitr Greetings To Its Leadership

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 08:48 PM

RAFAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) During a visit to the UAE field hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, families of patients and the wounded extended their heartfelt congratulations and warmest greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

They wished President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed continued health and well-being for his ongoing humanitarian support.

They also expressed their deep gratitude to the government and people of the UAE, praising the nation’s noble stance in supporting the Palestinian people, particularly through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which has played a vital role in providing medical and humanitarian assistance to the wounded and sick in Gaza.

Patients and their families also extended Eid greetings to the medical team and the UAE mission working at the field hospital, expressing their sincere appreciation for the exceptional efforts being made to deliver healthcare and treatment.

They also noted that the hospital has become a beacon of hope for many amid the severe conditions in the Strip.

Ashraf Juma’a, member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, also conveyed his Eid Al-Fitr greetings to His Highness the UAE President, the government, the people of the UAE, and the medical team at the UAE field hospital.

The UAE field hospital in Rafah continues to provide comprehensive medical services, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian approach and its unwavering dedication to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering during these challenging times.

