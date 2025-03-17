Open Menu

Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Drone Strike On Central Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli drone strike on Central Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Three Palestinians were killed and others injured today in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of Palestinians at Wadi Gaza Bridge in central Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression has risen to 48,572, the majority of whom are children and women, while the number of injured has reached 112,032.

Meanwhile, many victims remain trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue teams.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Gaza Women

Recent Stories

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

6 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

51 minutes ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

51 minutes ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

1 hour ago
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East