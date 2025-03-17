Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Drone Strike On Central Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Three Palestinians were killed and others injured today in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of Palestinians at Wadi Gaza Bridge in central Gaza.
The death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression has risen to 48,572, the majority of whom are children and women, while the number of injured has reached 112,032.
Meanwhile, many victims remain trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue teams.
