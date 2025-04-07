Palestinians Stage General Strike In Protest Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) A general strike took place today, affecting all aspects of life across all governorates, Palestinian refugee camps, and the diaspora, in protest against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The Council of the Federation of Unions of Palestinian University Professors and Employees announced a full strike at all universities.
In a statement, the Palestinian factions affirmed that the strike comes as part of the popular rejection of the genocide and mass displacement being carried out against the Palestinian people. They called for the widest possible participation in the strike to raise voices and shed light on the ongoing massacres of civilians, including children and women.
