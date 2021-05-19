Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train Abu Dhabi Government entity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Palms Sports, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (ADX: IHC), has signed an annual AED7 million contract with an entity in the Abu Dhabi government to provide combat sports and Jiu-Jitsu training over five years.

Fouad Fahmi Darwish, CEO and MD of Palms Sports, said, "Alongside our community initiatives which inspire the UAE’s population to take up rewarding activities like Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, and combat sports, Palms Sports offers extensive professional-quality training and sports business solutions. This new strategic partnership demonstrates the company’s ongoing strength and sustainable growth, just as we hope to inspire our clients to grow mentally and physically stronger.

"

Under the agreement, Palm Sports will cover a full lifecycle of training and sports programme management for the government entity’s members with comprehensive athletic programmes run throughout the year by 48 world-class specialised coaches and Instructors.

Palms Sports, which was listed on the ADX Second Market in December 2020, is a UAE-based company that promotes sporting activities, with a focus on Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, and combat sports.

With more than 700 specialised coaches, Palms Sports is the world’s largest Jiu-Jitsu training academy, as well as the leading provider for sports training programmes in the UAE. The company had assets of AED344.5 million as of the end of September 2020 and more than 780 employees.