Pandemic reinforces old adage ‘Good things come to those who wait,’ says British explorer

By Binsal Abdulkader

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The pandemic has reminded the humanity to have faith in the universe, according to a well-known British explorer, author and photographer.

In an interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM), Levison Wood said, "It's reminding yourself that you can't have everything when you want it. It's also reminding yourself to have a bit of faith in the universe and that things will happen the way they're meant to happen."

He added that it is important to "trust that things will pan out in the long run. We live in an age where we all want everything right now. Don't we? And people's attention spans are getting shorter and there is very much an attitude that everyone expects to have things [get done] right now!"

But, Wood believes in the "old adage that ‘Good things come to those who wait’. It is very important we need to remind ourselves that a bit of patience can go a long way to achieve success, whatever your goal is," said the explorer who was a speaker at cultural programmes of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).

He has published eight books and produced a number of critically acclaimed documentaries, including Arabia with Levison Wood, a companion series to his book titled ‘Arabia: A Journey Through the Heart of the middle East.’ About his life during the pandemic, Wood said that after a couple of weeks of feeling a bit claustrophobic, he settled into a routine.

"Although I wouldn't say I enjoyed it, it was the first time in probably 10 years that I had had the sort of a break actually," he revealed.

"So I just found myself in a routine, I was enjoying reading and a lot of writing, too." He was able to write his ninth book titled ‘The Art of Exploration: Lessons in Positivity, Leadership and Getting Things Done,’ which will be published in June.

"It was possible because I took the time to reflect on my past travels and review some of those stories and ideas that I had for quite a long time.

"

It is basically all the lessons that he has learned from his 20 years of travelling and collated them into one book. "So it's using my own stories and anecdotes, as well as those from some of my heroes and inspirations. So it's a real mix."

Asked about one lesson from the book he can share, Wood said, "One of the biggest lessons that I have learned from my years of travels, and one of the biggest ones really that I've learned is the importance of positivity and enthusiasm. And that's something that I go into a lot of detail, about trying to be resilient and stoic in the face of adversity I've come across."

He has gone through a number of quite risky and dangerous situations. "But it's really how you address them and how you use your own mindset to overcome those challenges. And for me, it's about staying positive regardless of the situation, because we all have a choice of how we react."

Wood talked about his adventures in Arabia and beyond, from exploring Mayan ruins in Central America to following elephant migration in Botswana, at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) on Wednesday evening, in a conversation with Mohammad Al Awadhi.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the event is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

For the first time, this year’s fair is a hybrid edition, combining an onsite event with virtual programmes, while implementing best-in-practice COVID-19 safety standards and precautionary measures.

Around 889 publishing houses are offering 500,000 books and the fair’s hybrid programmes include 229 in-person and virtual sessions, with 248 speakers from around the world.