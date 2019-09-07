Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in UAE at Moscow Book Fair

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) organised a panel on the success made by cultural projects in the UAE as part of the ongoing Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF) 2019, where Sharjah is participating as a Guest City.

The participants attributed the success of cultural projects in the UAE to the government's support and the country's multicultural environment.

The panel hosted Saleha Ghabesh, Founder of Sadiqat Publishing and Distribution; Abdullah Al Kaabi, Founder of Dragon Publishing and Distribution; and Tamer Saeed, Managing Director of Kalimat Group along with a host of publishers, authors and delegates to the fair. It was moderated by Mariam Al Obaidli, Corporate Communications Manager at EPA.