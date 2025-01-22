Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Carolin Konther Lopez, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the UAE, expressed her appreciation for the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in supporting and empowering women.

She emphasised that Sheikha Fatima has been inspiring in leading with wise and enlightened leadership, creating a model of the Emirati woman admired for their excellence and success.

During her visit to the UAE Gender Balance Council headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Ambassador emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration with the UAE to promote women's empowerment and support. She stated, "We are delighted to strengthen avenues of cooperation with the UAE, advancing the support and empowerment of women in both countries and driving further development and progress across all sectors.

"

The Ambassador of Paraguay and her delegation were welcomed by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU). Al Suwaidi expressed her pride in the visit and affirmed the commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two nations in women's empowerment—a shared priority aimed at advancing mutual interests and fostering greater leadership and development opportunities for women.

During the visit, the Ambassador learned about the great role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the field of women's empowerment, which has resulted in extraordinary achievements in various fields and at all levels.

The visit included a tour of the Jawhara Hall where the Ambassador viewed local, regional and international awards and honours Shaikha Fatima received in recognition of her support and empowerment of women.