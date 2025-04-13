Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) Renato Paratore carded a final round seven under par 65 to win the UAE Challenge, the first of back-to-back HotelPlanner Tour events here in the UAE.

The Italian entered the final round at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club one shot back but quickly raced to the top of the leaderboard thanks to three birdies and an eagle on his first five holes.

Two further birdies on the back nine saw two-time DP World Tour winner Paratore pull away from the chasing pack to finish at 22 under par and seal a maiden HotelPlanner Tour title.

“The feeling is great, my last win was in 2020 so today was important for me,” he said. “I just try to stay in the moment and stay in the hole every time I play because you can get distracted, but I stayed really focussed all the days. I was five under but only leading by one shot after nine. JC played really well so congratulations to him, it was a good fight until the end.

“My putting has been brilliant this week. Of course, the game has been good, but the putter played a really important role.”

Paratore, whose last win came at the Betfred British Masters five years ago, catapults to seventh in the Road to Mallorca Rankings and the Italian is looking to continue his impressive form at next week’s Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

“I didn’t start the season well so today is a good push forward and I can’t wait to play next week,” he added.

South African JC Ritchie, who share the 36-hole lead, piled the pressure on Paratore after making back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th, however, a double bogey on the par three 17th ended the 31-year-old’s hopes. Ritchie ends the UAE Challenge in solo second on 20 under par, three shots clear of American Dan Erickson in third.

France’s Oihan Guillamoundeguy finished the week tied for fourth on 16 under par alongside Dubai resident Adri Arnaus of Spain. Ireland’s Mark Power, German Freddy Schott and Portuguese Pedro Figueiredo were one shot further back on 14 under par.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ahmad Skaik won the award for lowest amateur having made history as the first Emirati ever to make the cut in a European Tour group event. The 27-year-old put together a stunning finish to his second round on Friday, going birdie-birdie-eagle over Al Zorah’s last three holes to post a five under 67, securing his passage to the third round. He suffered the misfortune of a cracked driver on day three which affected his scoring on the back nine and Sunday was another tough day as he struggled with his replacement club, carding a 75 to end the tournament at three over par.

“It was a week filled with ups and downs,” said Skaik who was presented with his award by His Highness Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. “I was four over through 12 on day one, and then made four birdies on the last five holes to finish one over. Then on the second day, nothing was happening until the last three holes when I made birdie-birdie-eagle to make the cut. I was very happy obviously and everyone was proud.

“In the third round I had many unlucky breaks. My driver broke after nine holes and I had to play the rest of the round and today with a different driver that I’m not used to.

“It was pretty tough - I just don’t know where the ball is going to go with the driver and I seemed to hit it in every single bunker! But I love challenges and putting myself in uncomfortable positions. I feel like today was one of them and I’ll learn from it.”

The Abu Dhabi Challenge, the second event in the HotelPlanner Tour’s UAE swing in partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), starts on April 17 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. Road to Mallorca Number Two Wilco Nienaber, Englishman Jamie Rutherford, Delhi Challenge winner Quim Vidal and Paratore will all tee it up in Al Ain as will Skaik and a host of other promising talents from the UAE.

Fans can attend the event free of charge with no ticket required.