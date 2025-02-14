- Home
Paris Conference Calls For Support For Syria’s Political Transition, Security, Stability
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) An international conference on Syria convened in Paris on Thursday evening, bringing together representatives from 20 countries, including G7 nations, as well as the European Union, the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The meeting was chaired by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and attended by President Emmanuel Macron, who took part in the discussions.
The conference's final joint statement underscored the need to support the process undertaken by the Syrian transitional government in their pursuit to fully address the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom and dignity and contribute to the building of a free, inclusive, united, sovereign, stable and peaceful Syria that is fully integrated in its regional and global environment.
The participants stressed the importance of the success of the transition period in the framework of a process that must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, in the spirit of the fundamental principles of Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).
They highlighted the need to establish state institutions and restructure Syria's military and security apparatus to serve the security of the Syrian people.
The statement also reaffirmed the support of the convening of the National Dialogue Conference announced by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on 30th January with the representation of all sectors of the Syrian society and members of the Syrian diaspora abroad.
It also underscored the need to advance transitional justice and hold those responsible for past violations accountable.
Participants agreed on the importance of preventing the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria and warning against ongoing terrorist activities in the country.
They also called for an end to hostilities and support for efforts to unify Syrian territory through a negotiated political solution.
The conference also highlighted the need to scale up humanitarian aid to Syria, encourage support for reconstruction efforts, and reaffirm the United Nations' central role in these efforts.
Attendees stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.
They also called for the establishment of a long-term Syrian Transition Support' group to ensure ongoing dialogue, sustain the international community's strategic coordination, and assist the Syrian people in realising their legitimate aspirations,
The facilitation of conditions necessary for the voluntary and lasting return of refugees, as well as support for economic recovery.
Finally, the participants expressed their backing for efforts by Syrian authorities to uphold human rights and freedoms for all Syrians, emphasising the need for ongoing cooperation to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.
