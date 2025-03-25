Parker Solar Probe Primed For Next Close Solar Approach
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is zooming through its 23rd science-gathering solar encounter, heading toward a close approach of the Sun on Saturday, 22nd March, that matches its record distance of 6.1 million kilometres from the solar surface.
The spacecraft will also equal its record-setting flyby speed of 692,000 kilometres per hour — a mark that, like the distance, was set during its latest close approach on 24th December.
The mission’s four scientific investigations are again prepared to collect unique observations from inside the Sun’s corona.
The spacecraft was operating normally when it last checked in with mission operators at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Maryland — where it was also designed and built.
Parker will be out of contact with Earth and operating autonomously during closest approach this weekend and is scheduled to transmit data on its status to mission controllers on Tuesday.
The flyby, as the second several at this distance and speed, is allowing the spacecraft to conduct unrivaled scientific measurements of the solar wind and related activity. At the same time, scientists continue to dig into the data still streaming back from the December closest approach.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
More Stories From Middle East
-
Parker Solar Probe primed for next close solar approach29 seconds ago
-
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island30 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis9 hours ago
-
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%9 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering10 hours ago
-
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board10 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greetings10 hours ago
-
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transaction, strengthening pr ..12 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico12 hours ago
-
National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberattacks targeting government, private entities13 hours ago
-
ADCB credit rating upgraded to ‘A+’ by S&P driven by strong financial position, high asset quali ..14 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss joint cooperation15 hours ago