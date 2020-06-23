UrduPoint.com
Parliament Approves Draft Federal Law On Consumer Protection

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer protection

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, approved a draft federal law on consumer protection during a virtual session today chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the FNC.

Through the draft law, which includes new provisions that explicitly address consumer rights, the FNC aims, inter alia, to ensure more consumer protection and data security, and more respect for religious values and traditions.

It also seeks to ensure a safe environment for purchasing commodities and services and obtaining correct information, stressing that consumer-related advertisements and contracts should be in the Arabic language, but other languages may also be used.

The draft law's provisions apply to the entire country, including free zones, as well as the related operations of providers, advertisers and commercial agents in a way that does not contravene international conventions and agreements the country is signatory to.

The parliament added an article to the new draft law covering coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure full consumer rights to specific services and commodities that are subject to special legal systems, such as insurance, banking and medical services.

