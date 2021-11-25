UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadership’s vision: Abdul Rahman Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, highlighted the great achievements parliamentary work has made in the UAE over the past 50 years, in a statement to mark the opening of the 3rd Ordinary Session of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).

He explained that these achievements were the result of constructive cooperation between the government and the FNC. "This collaboration is key for implementing the leadership’s vision, which is in the interest of the UAE and its citizens," he said. "It helps ensure all citizens’ needs are met, fulfilling their aspirations and ambitions; it also helps propel the UAE to the top ranks across various global indicators, establishing the emirate as a regional and global powerhouse and an inspiring model at the international level."

"The opening of the 3rd Ordinary Session of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the FNC coincides with a very significant and historic occasion for the UAE, where we are preparing to celebrate our 50th National Day, looking forward towards more leadership and excellence in the next 50 years. The ultimate goal is for the UAE to become the best country in the world by 2071," Al Owais added.

The Minister also stressed that the great achievements that parliamentary work has made over the past 50 years can be attributed to the insight of the UAE’s Founding Fathers and the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that ‘Shura’ should serve as a basis for governance in the Emirates, and that empowering citizens to participate in national decision-making is a noble objective, for which no resources or capacities should be spared.

Al Owais went on to say, "Parliamentary work has established itself as an engine of success across all sectors, driven by the tremendous support it has received from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Parliamentary work has evolved into a powerful instrument for communicating citizens’ aspirations and concerns to decision makers, and a prominent platform for discussion and dialogue to find solutions for the issues and problems citizens face in all aspects of their life."

"We are on the cusp of embarking on the next 50 years of our beloved country’s history, and on this national occasion, we reaffirm that our work is continuous and so is the responsibility that our wise leadership has placed on the shoulders of the government and the FNC to ensure the interests of the nation and its citizens are met, and that we continue on the path of excellence and leadership to guarantee the UAE’s future spot as the world’s most advanced nation," he asserted.

Al Owais explained that the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs has a great track record and legacy of accomplishments in coordinating between the government and the FNC. "We work as one team," he stressed. "We keep coming up with innovative tools and finding new solutions to improve coordination between the government and the FNC. This, in turn, reflects positively on government performance and strengthens parliamentary work processes. Parliamentary work is a key pillar in all plans to shape a bright future for the UAE over the next 50 years."

