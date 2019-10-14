Parliaments must play key role in drafting international strategies to resolve crises: Amal Al Qubaisi

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, has called on parliaments from around the world to play a key role in drafting international strategies to resolve crises.

While speaking at the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, Assembly in Belgrade, Dr. Al Qubaisi also called on parliamentarians to maintain security and peace and create a better future for the youth, as well as ensure that their countries follow international law and encourage regional and international parliamentary cooperation.

Dr. Al Qubaisi then noted that the UAE recently hosted an important event that empowered Arab women and protected their rights, which is the launch of the Arab Document for Women's Rights, in partnership and cooperation between the FNC and the Arab Parliament.

She also praised the efforts of the UAE’s leadership to create an inspiring development model that will provide hope to millions of young people in the Arab region, affirming that the UAE is committed to its obligation and responsibility to build a better future for the youth and strengthen its stature among nations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed that the Palestinian cause will remain the central issue in the Arab region, and achieving security and stability in the middle East will require a just, comprehensive and lasting solution, which will enable the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.