Partial Satellite Manufacturing In UAE To Begin This Year: Bayanat CEO
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Space42 is set to commence partial satellite manufacturing in the UAE this year, with full-scale production scheduled for 2026.
Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat Smart Solutions, a subsidiary of Space42, stated that Space42 has signed a strategic partnership with ICEYE, which specialises in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology, to transfer technology and exchange knowledge.
This joint venture, which focuses on satellite manufacturing and SAR satellite missions, will significantly contribute to the UAE’s Earth Observation (EO) Programme, which is designed to enhance national satellite remote sensing and EO capabilities.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, Al Hosani highlighted the company’s comprehensive space services, including space communications and AI-powered geospatial solutions.
He noted that Space42 has launched the Foresight satellite constellation, enhancing its geospatial intelligence with greater speed and precision. These advancements will further support the UAE’s EO Space Programme.
Al Hosani also revealed that two satellites have already been launched and are now in operational orbit. During its participation in IDEX 2025, the company showcased the first space image captured by one of these satellites, featuring the city of Abu Dhabi.
Recent Stories
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO6 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports21 minutes ago
-
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing36 minutes ago
-
Russian language textbook for Arabic-speaking students to be launched in UAE51 minutes ago
-
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance1 hour ago
-
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 211 hour ago
-
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime industries2 hours ago
-
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC3 hours ago
-
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vessels3 hours ago
-
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto3 hours ago