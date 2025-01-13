Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digital content

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Participants at the 1 Billion Followers Summit stressed the importance of diversifying educational and entertainment digital content while respecting cultural values.

The summit has become a key gathering for content creators, developers, and investors to collaborate on innovative solutions that cater to both regional and global markets.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Maysam Azzam, Head of PR and Social Media at Yango Play, a strategic partner of the summit, noted the app's exceptional success since its launch in Dubai in February 2024. She said that the platform has quickly gained over one billion followers, significantly impacting Arab and international markets.

The platform distinguishes itself by combining movies, drama, music, and games into a single app, offering exclusive and original content that appeals to a wide audience. It also prioritises content safety, ensuring materials are suitable for all ages and culturally relevant, with a focus on delivering real value to Arab communities.

Azzam attributed the app's success to its strategy of investing heavily in content creators, making it one of the largest supporters of creative talent in the middle East and worldwide.

She highlighted the platform's commitment to offering original, high-quality entertainment while fostering the next generation of filmmakers, producers, and directors. She also viewed competition in the sector as a driver for innovation and better audience engagement.

Content creator Yousef Magdy pointed to the growing significance of digital educational and entertainment content as a cornerstone of today's creative industries. He described educational content as a tool for accessible knowledge-sharing through videos, podcasts, and interactive formats, while entertainment content provides a much-needed escape, enhancing mental well-being and balance.

He stressed that content creation is not merely about information or entertainment but building strong audience relationships and achieving lasting positive impact.