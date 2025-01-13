Open Menu

Participants At 1 Billion Followers Summit Highlight Importance Of Diverse Digital Content

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digital content

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Participants at the 1 Billion Followers Summit stressed the importance of diversifying educational and entertainment digital content while respecting cultural values.

The summit has become a key gathering for content creators, developers, and investors to collaborate on innovative solutions that cater to both regional and global markets.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Maysam Azzam, Head of PR and Social Media at Yango Play, a strategic partner of the summit, noted the app's exceptional success since its launch in Dubai in February 2024. She said that the platform has quickly gained over one billion followers, significantly impacting Arab and international markets.

The platform distinguishes itself by combining movies, drama, music, and games into a single app, offering exclusive and original content that appeals to a wide audience. It also prioritises content safety, ensuring materials are suitable for all ages and culturally relevant, with a focus on delivering real value to Arab communities.

Azzam attributed the app's success to its strategy of investing heavily in content creators, making it one of the largest supporters of creative talent in the middle East and worldwide.

She highlighted the platform's commitment to offering original, high-quality entertainment while fostering the next generation of filmmakers, producers, and directors. She also viewed competition in the sector as a driver for innovation and better audience engagement.

Content creator Yousef Magdy pointed to the growing significance of digital educational and entertainment content as a cornerstone of today's creative industries. He described educational content as a tool for accessible knowledge-sharing through videos, podcasts, and interactive formats, while entertainment content provides a much-needed escape, enhancing mental well-being and balance.

He stressed that content creation is not merely about information or entertainment but building strong audience relationships and achieving lasting positive impact.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Social Media Dubai Driver Middle East February Market All Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

5 minutes ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

11 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

16 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

1 hour ago
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

2 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

3 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

4 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East