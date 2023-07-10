Open Menu

Participants In Emerging Peacemakers Forum Visit UN Headquarters In Geneva

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) Participants in the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum visited the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva to learn about the organisation's efforts in promoting international security and peace.

During the visit, participants were introduced to the history and efforts of the United Nations and its affiliated bodies in peacebuilding around the world.

They also received a comprehensive explanation about the United Nations Human Rights Council and its role in promoting and protecting human rights globally.

Participants expressed their delight in visiting the UN headquarters in Geneva whilst affirming their hope that the efforts of international organizations and peace advocates worldwide would contribute to ending wars and conflicts.

They extended their gratitude to the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, for providing them with the opportunity to participate in the forum and learn about promoting peace and coexistence.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held in partnership between the Muslim Council of Elders, Rose Castle Foundation, and the World Council of Churches commenced on July 6 and will conclude on the July 14.

The forum aims to equip a generation of youth capable of actively contributing towards peacebuilding and spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

Related Topics

World United Nations Visit Geneva July Muslim

Recent Stories

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

27 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

26 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

26 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

26 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

26 minutes ago
Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

26 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

23 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

23 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East