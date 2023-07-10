Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) Participants in the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum visited the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva to learn about the organisation's efforts in promoting international security and peace.

During the visit, participants were introduced to the history and efforts of the United Nations and its affiliated bodies in peacebuilding around the world.

They also received a comprehensive explanation about the United Nations Human Rights Council and its role in promoting and protecting human rights globally.

Participants expressed their delight in visiting the UN headquarters in Geneva whilst affirming their hope that the efforts of international organizations and peace advocates worldwide would contribute to ending wars and conflicts.

They extended their gratitude to the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, for providing them with the opportunity to participate in the forum and learn about promoting peace and coexistence.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held in partnership between the Muslim Council of Elders, Rose Castle Foundation, and the World Council of Churches commenced on July 6 and will conclude on the July 14.

The forum aims to equip a generation of youth capable of actively contributing towards peacebuilding and spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.