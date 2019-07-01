UrduPoint.com
Participants Of ISA's Joint Security Exercise Visit Wahat Al Karama

Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Participants of ISA's joint security exercise visit Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Participants of the International Security Alliance's first joint security exercise, ISALEX19, on Sunday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

They went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The delegations taking part in ISALEX19 arrived earlier today to attend the first joint security exercise, ISALEX19, which brings together security experts and specialists to exchange expertise and to enhance joint international cooperation to confront transnational and extremist crimes.

