Participation of Emirati women in National Service highlights their role in country’s overall scientific development: Sarah Al Amiri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, stated that the participation of Emirati women in the National Service highlights their role in the country’s overall scientific development process, under a leadership that believes in their capacities and potential and supports and empowers them in all areas.

Al Amiri made this statement while today visiting the 8th batch of recruits of the National and Reserve Service at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School.

The visit began with a presentation by the school’s principal on the stages of training and qualifications required to be completed by the female recruits, as well as on the various practical and theoretical skills taught by the school.

During her meeting with several female recruits, Al Amiri explained the various stages of the UAE's scientific development process and its achievements, in light of the future vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Amiri added that these visions have assisted scientific development, within an integrated system that encourages scientific research, affecting 91 percent of applied and basic subjects while stressing the fact that the UAE has achieved, over a short period, many successes in advanced and space sciences, and has created an environment that supports science and technology and stimulates talents, creators and scientists.

Al Amiri also spoke about the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to the scientific community, the launch of the UAE Centennial 2071, and the nation’s priorities in various sectors.

Al Amiri then pointed out that the UAE’s leadership has prioritised the aerospace sector, which is a key regional and international sector, noting that the country implements key projects, launches specific programmes and initiatives, and conducts specialised studies and research, which have contributed to advancing science and developed innovative solutions to future challenges. She also spoke about the themes and objectives of the UAE Advanced Science 2031 Agenda and its 2021 Advanced Science Strategy.

Al Amiri highlighted the UAE's leading role in the space sector and its efforts to explore Mars, through supporting scientific studies and research and training Emiratis to achieve the country’s vision to create a diverse knowledge-based economy. She then talked about the latest developments to the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, "Probe of Hope."