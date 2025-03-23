Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Dusty Weather With Rain Likely Tomorrow: NCM

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and occasionally dusty during the day, with a chance of light rainfall, especially over western areas and islands.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, while winds will range from light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times — particularly over the sea — and may stir up dust and sand over land during the daytime.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to very rough waves, while the Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves, becoming gradually rough at night.

Related Topics

Weather Oman May From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

5 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

3 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

4 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

4 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

6 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

6 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East