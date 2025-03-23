Partly Cloudy, Dusty Weather With Rain Likely Tomorrow: NCM
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and occasionally dusty during the day, with a chance of light rainfall, especially over western areas and islands.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, while winds will range from light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times — particularly over the sea — and may stir up dust and sand over land during the daytime.
In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to very rough waves, while the Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves, becoming gradually rough at night.
