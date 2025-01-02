Partly Cloudy Weather, Chance Of Rain Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, with a chance of rain.
The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Saturday morning over certain inland areas.
In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust. The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.
Recent Stories
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..3 minutes ago
-
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say3 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments3 minutes ago
-
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for struggling families4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro5 minutes ago
-
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 20165 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Director ..5 minutes ago