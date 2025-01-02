Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, with a chance of rain.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Saturday morning over certain inland areas.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust. The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.