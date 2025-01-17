Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, with a chance of rain.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Sunday morning over certain inland areas, with a probability of light fog formation.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust. The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas, while the Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves, becoming rough at times.