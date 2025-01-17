Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather, Chance Of Rain Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, with a chance of rain.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Sunday morning over certain inland areas, with a probability of light fog formation.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust. The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas, while the Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves, becoming rough at times.

Related Topics

Weather Oman Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inaugurat ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..

17 minutes ago
 PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

45 minutes ago
 Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire ag ..

Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement

52 minutes ago
 First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test ..

First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies

1 hour ago
 UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for D ..

UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agree ..

2 hours ago
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial coope ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..

2 hours ago
 Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership

Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised ey ..

UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda

2 hours ago
 Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical s ..

Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at A ..

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East