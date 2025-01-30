Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather, Chance Of Rainfall Tomorrow: NCM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rainfall tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a decrease in temperatures and chance of rainfall.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Saturday morning over some internal and coastal regions, with light to moderate winds, active at sea and causing dust on land.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves, turbulent at times coinciding with the cloud cover.

