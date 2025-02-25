Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather, Expected Rainfall Tomorrow: NCM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with expected light rainfall over some northern and eastern areas.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Thursday morning over some internal, with moderate to active winds, especially at sea, causing dust on land.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience very rough seas in the morning, turning into rough, while the Oman Sea will have rough to moderate waves.

Related Topics

Weather Oman From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: ..

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

1 minute ago
 SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Ba ..

SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding ..

IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..

3 minutes ago
 PHC issues stay order on distribution of developme ..

PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds

3 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified app ..

High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..

3 minutes ago
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case

3 minutes ago
 2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested

2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested

3 minutes ago
 Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost ..

Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost defence exports

5 minutes ago
 GC University concludes training program

GC University concludes training program

13 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festiv ..

Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festival concludes with enthusiasm

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Sindh

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East