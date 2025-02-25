Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with expected light rainfall over some northern and eastern areas.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Thursday morning over some internal, with moderate to active winds, especially at sea, causing dust on land.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience very rough seas in the morning, turning into rough, while the Oman Sea will have rough to moderate waves.