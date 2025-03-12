Partners Forum Discusses Enhancing Cooperation To Achieve RTA’s Objectives
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai organised the Partners Forum 2025, attended by government and private entities, with the aim of enhancing cooperation, communication, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise to support the achievement of the RTA's strategic objectives.
Attending the forum were attended strategic and key partners, directors, and partnership representatives. This forum represents a major step towards achieving the RTA's vision and enhancing the role of partnerships in supporting future projects, contributing to the development of a more sustainable and efficient transportation system in Dubai.
During the event, RTA presented it’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, outlining its goals and priorities, which focus on integration, innovative mobility, sustainability, health, safety & security, customer happiness, and future readiness.
The forum brought together 58 representatives, including over 30 key partners, with sessions featuring engaging discussions and active participation. 90% of attendees expressed satisfaction with the event, underscoring its success and the high quality of the content presented. The forum also generated over 30 proposals and recommendations, aimed at enhancing future partnerships, fostering integration, and driving sustainability across various initiatives.
Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, stated: "This annual Partnership Forum continues to evolve, reflecting RTA’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its partners undertaking projects across Dubai. In line with RTA’s strategic vision, which prioritises agile business models, cross-sector partnerships, and stakeholder engagement, the forum was held to highlight the importance of partnerships in driving sustainable growth, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting innovation in execution.
Al Osaimi further added: "This year’s agenda focused on maximising the value of partnerships, identifying opportunities, and forecasting outcomes before implementation. The first session explored tools and methodologies to optimise joint operations, with a strong emphasis on key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure partnership success.”
“RTA remains committed to creating an environment that ensures business growth and enhances financial sustainability. As part of this commitment, RTA continues to organise such forums to generate valuable ideas, explore new opportunities, and align them with its evolving strategic direction through ongoing review and updates in addition to organising regular follow-up meetings to ensure the sustainability of partnerships with various parties.
Recent Stories
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege
More Stories From Middle East
-
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives6 minutes ago
-
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: CBUAE6 minutes ago
-
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..36 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 202551 minutes ago
-
'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting1 hour ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers1 hour ago
-
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth2 hours ago
-
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emergencies2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat2 hours ago
-
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge2 hours ago
-
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract3 hours ago
-
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege3 hours ago