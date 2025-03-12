Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai organised the Partners Forum 2025, attended by government and private entities, with the aim of enhancing cooperation, communication, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise to support the achievement of the RTA's strategic objectives.

Attending the forum were attended strategic and key partners, directors, and partnership representatives. This forum represents a major step towards achieving the RTA's vision and enhancing the role of partnerships in supporting future projects, contributing to the development of a more sustainable and efficient transportation system in Dubai.

During the event, RTA presented it’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, outlining its goals and priorities, which focus on integration, innovative mobility, sustainability, health, safety & security, customer happiness, and future readiness.

The forum brought together 58 representatives, including over 30 key partners, with sessions featuring engaging discussions and active participation. 90% of attendees expressed satisfaction with the event, underscoring its success and the high quality of the content presented. The forum also generated over 30 proposals and recommendations, aimed at enhancing future partnerships, fostering integration, and driving sustainability across various initiatives.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, stated: "This annual Partnership Forum continues to evolve, reflecting RTA’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its partners undertaking projects across Dubai. In line with RTA’s strategic vision, which prioritises agile business models, cross-sector partnerships, and stakeholder engagement, the forum was held to highlight the importance of partnerships in driving sustainable growth, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting innovation in execution.

Al Osaimi further added: "This year’s agenda focused on maximising the value of partnerships, identifying opportunities, and forecasting outcomes before implementation. The first session explored tools and methodologies to optimise joint operations, with a strong emphasis on key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure partnership success.”

“RTA remains committed to creating an environment that ensures business growth and enhances financial sustainability. As part of this commitment, RTA continues to organise such forums to generate valuable ideas, explore new opportunities, and align them with its evolving strategic direction through ongoing review and updates in addition to organising regular follow-up meetings to ensure the sustainability of partnerships with various parties.