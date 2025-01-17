Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, affirmed the university's keenness to strengthen collaboration with leading companies and industries in the region to develop research and innovations that address climate change challenges, diversify energy sources, and support economic sustainability, in alignment with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050.

Speaking to Emirates news Agency (WAM) after signing a cooperation agreement with Sungrow middle East, Al Hajri explained that the agreement aims to enhance research and development efforts in sustainable energy and find innovative solutions that support the transition to clean energy in the region.

He highlighted that the agreement reflects Khalifa University's commitment to keeping pace with national initiatives to support energy sustainability, stressing that collaborating with a leading company like Sungrow will contribute to the production of effective innovations that support sustainable development.

Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chairman and CEO of Markab Capital Company and a shareholder in Sungrow, pointed out that this agreement is the largest of its kind in the region, focusing on enhancing local industries and supporting national competencies.

In statements to WAM, Al Qubaisi mentioned that the next five years will witness the graduation of a new generation of Emirati engineers and technicians specializing in green energy, capable of working in over 170 countries worldwide.

He added that this partnership reflects Khalifa University's role as a leading academic and research centre supporting the UAE's sustainable development goals and further solidifying its position as a global innovation hub in renewable energy.

The signing of the agreement coincided with Khalifa University showcasing eight innovative projects during the 2025 edition of the World Future Energy Summit, highlighting the university's commitment to being a leading platform for innovation in renewable energy.