Partnerships For Sixth Edition Of Sharjah Investment Forum Revealed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), has revealed the partnerships for its upcoming sixth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF). The Forum has partnered with ten private, public, and semi-governmental entities that will present visions for their sectors to government officials, CEOs, local and international speakers, and economic experts.

The Sharjah Investment Forum 2023 is set to take place on February 8th and 9th at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The Forum’s diverse lineup of partners for its 2023 edition, represents both the public and private sectors. SIF's governmental partners include the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority. Sustainability partner Bee'ah Group, Investment partner Invest Bank and Platinum partner Hamriyah Free Zone, Gold partners Arada Group and Sharjah Asset Management, and Silver partners Emirates Development Bank and National Paints will also be participating in the event. Together, these partners will provide valuable insights and perspectives on the economic development in the region.

The event will feature a special exhibition dedicated to showcasing the latest international trends and innovations in various sectors, including a green economy, healthcare, education, virtual and digital economy, and fintech.

The forum's partners will also present reports and visions for the future of these industries, providing valuable insights and perspectives for attendees.

"Partnership with private, public, and semi-governmental entities is a key factor in driving success for both local and international investments," said Mohammed Juma'a Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah. "Economic recovery and substantial growth in domestic or foreign investments cannot be achieved without cooperation with the concerned authorities and a nurturing environment," he added.

The sixth edition theme is "Redefining economies: making significant strides for a better future." The event will bring together regional and global business leaders, economists, and financial experts to discuss strategies and mechanisms that will empower business communities in the region and beyond to adapt to current and future economic trends guided by sustainability and human capital development. The forum will also provide an opportunity to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in sustainable sectors.

