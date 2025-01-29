Passenger Plane Catches Fire In Korea's Busan Airport, Injuring 7
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BUSAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) A passenger aircraft caught fire at an international airport in the southeastern city of Busan in the Republic of Korea on Tuesday, with seven people sustaining injuries while evacuating.
Fire authorities said an Air Busan plane, an Airbus A321-200, bound for Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, some 320 kilometres southeast of Seoul, caught fire at its tail before its takeoff. They added that all 169 passengers, six crew members and one maintenance worker aboard evacuated on an inflatable slide.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A fire official said the fire apparently started inside the tail end of the plane. Soon after the fire, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport set up a team to look into what happened. It plans to send seven officials to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
According to the ministry's aviation technical information system, the ill-fated Air Busan plane had been in service for over 17 years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
More Stories From Middle East
-
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 78 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah8 hours ago
-
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF9 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 202510 hours ago
-
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire10 hours ago
-
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors10 hours ago
-
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 202510 hours ago
-
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow11 hours ago
-
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future11 hours ago
-
‘Mufakiru Al Emarat’ Forum explores AI strategy catalysts11 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health11 hours ago