UrduPoint.com

Patients, Visitors Need Al Hosn Green Pass To Access SEHA Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that patients and visitors above the age of 16 require the green pass on Al Hosn application to access its healthcare facilities and centres.

This new rule, which will come into effect on Tuesday, 7th September, excludes visit to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities, according to a SEHA statement on Sunday.

This announcement follows the latest directive from the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approving the use of the green pass on Al Hosn app, which is based on the Emirate’s strategy to combat COVID-19, focusing on vaccination, active contract tracings, and other measures.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Visit September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

32 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago
 21,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.