Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that patients and visitors above the age of 16 require the green pass on Al Hosn application to access its healthcare facilities and centres.

This new rule, which will come into effect on Tuesday, 7th September, excludes visit to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities, according to a SEHA statement on Sunday.

This announcement follows the latest directive from the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approving the use of the green pass on Al Hosn app, which is based on the Emirate’s strategy to combat COVID-19, focusing on vaccination, active contract tracings, and other measures.