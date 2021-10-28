PCFC carries out oil spill drill in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), represented by the Environment, Health and Safety Department, conducted an oil spill drill to deal with an oil leakage in Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, as part of its objectives aimed at preserving the environment by enhancing its readiness to confront emergencies and crises that affect any of ships or marine crafts in the port area.

Salem Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Department, said that the drill for oil leakage in the port comes within the framework of a series of ongoing training and exercises in cooperation and coordination with a number of concerned authorities and strategic partners, to measure the extent of preparedness and raise the level of readiness, and to assess the speed of action taken related to the environment and safety in the port in such situations, the response time and the available capabilities, as well as the opportunity to identify areas of improvement and development.

Al Hammadi explained that the drill scenario is based on a leakage case estimated at about 200 to 300 litres in the port's water, and immediately the work teams took the necessary measures to combat marine pollution by studying marine factors, limiting, containing and treating the oil slick to control the leak.

The Director of the EHS praised the fruitful cooperation between the various parties participating in the drill, stressing the importance of carrying out these drills to determine the extent of the readiness of all teams and prepare them for ways to contain similar incidents, and to strengthen the channels of communication between the various relevant authorities, which ensures safety of the maritime environment.