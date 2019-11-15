PCFC, GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th "Emirates of Tolerance" Mass Wedding

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) The joint Mass Wedding Committee of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, PCFC, and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, held their fifth meeting at the main building of Dubai Customs to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 8th mass wedding, to be organised this year under the theme "Emirates of Tolerance".

The meeting was headed by Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of the Corporate Communications Department and Head of the Mass Wedding Committee in the presence of Colonel Ali Shaban and Captain Hasan Al Ma’amari from GDRFA, and members of the committee from both sides.

Bin Gharib confirmed the importance of cooperation between Dubai Customs and different government departments to make mass weddings a success. "These initiatives help families gain more stability and happiness.

Happy families are our strategic objective."

"These regular meetings help implement the shared strategy of the PCFC and GDRFA to support social initiatives such as mass weddings which aim to reduce costs for those planning to wed. We have helped 700 employees tie the knot and make stable families during the last seven years," bin Gharib added.

The meeting covered the best arrangements for the upcoming mass wedding in December.

The committee also concluded the "Happy Marriage" programme which targeted 160 male and female employees who will wed, and raised awareness among them about how to maintain a happy matrimonial life.

Colonel Ali Shaban applauded the strategic partnership with Dubai Customs calling it a long term successful partnership that supports social initiatives for a more cohesive society.