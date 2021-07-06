PCFC issues 14 million security permits for vehicles entering free zones during H1 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), through its Security Department, has issued 14 million permits for vehicles to enter the free zones in Dubai during the first half of 2021 The Corporation operates 22 gates distributed over 4 zones in Dubai, which controls the entry and exit of various types of vehicles to the ports and free zones supervised by the Corporation, and specialised security personnel in these gates, comprising more than 120 security men working around the clock.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation works to implement local and international security standards in order to ensure security, safety and stability in the maritime sector and the affiliated free zones in the Emirate of Dubai, by approving security controls within those areas, and providing a number of other related security services in compliance with the listed standards In the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS) and linking it with all maritime activities in ports and affiliated facilities.

PCFC Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stressed that the Security Department, which serves as "the PCFC's security arm", has implemented a comprehensive and integrated security system that complies with best practices and the highest levels and approved global standards, where the security standards listed in the ISPS Code are applied, to ensure strict compliance with rules and regulations, in addition to providing maximum levels of security and safety in the areas within the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

Regarding the services offered by the PCFC's Security Department, Bin Sulayem indicated that the department provides 28 services around the clock, the most important of which are the issuance of entry permits for ports and free zones, VIP escort services, guard services and security supervision of facilities, protection and transport escort services Goods, traffic management in ports and free zones, and other services related to enhancing security aspects.

Requests for permits increased by 6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, in which the number of permits reached about 13,800,000 permits.

He added that the Security Department received 167 escort requests and 14 guard service requests, with a total number of service hours that amounted to more than 2,000 working hours during the last period of this year, in addition to about 70 requests to accompany dignitaries and business delegations.