PCFC launches Seamless Inspections initiative revolutionising customs services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has officially launched the Seamless Inspections initiative, a groundbreaking programme designed to redefine customs inspection processes.

Officially inaugurated at Aramex's warehouses, the initiative reduces customs processing times by more than 50%, streamlining operations and accelerating supply chain efficiency.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the PCFC, commented, "The Seamless Inspections initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering comprehensive and efficient customs processes. It reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and logistics, paving the way for sustainable development that meets future demands. This innovation leverages flexibility and advanced technologies to enhance Dubai's competitiveness on the global stage."

Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, remarked, "By enabling on-site inspections at company warehouses, we offer tailored, future-ready solutions that elevate Dubai's global trade and logistics profile. This approach directly contributes to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, facilitating trade, attracting investments, and expanding operational footprints for businesses."

He added, "The security awareness of inspection officers is the result of continuous investments in their training and development, highlighting the importance of effective communication with strategic partners in a way that contributes to achieving Dubai Customs' strategic objectives and strengthening its position as a leading global customs authority.

Busenad's remarks came during his visit to Aramex's warehouse along with his accompanying delegation. The visit marked the official launch of the service and provided an on-ground review of the customs inspection process at the company's premises. It also offered an opportunity to assess the initiative's contribution to operational fluidity and customer satisfaction.

The programme provides two customised options to address corporate needs: a full-site inspection, where customs officers are permanently stationed at company premises to support high-volume operations requiring regular field inspections, and an on-demand inspection, which dispatches officers to company sites as needed, offering flexibility for businesses with varying inspection demands.

Aramex highlighted the programme's efficiency in reducing delays, reducing shipment processing times by over 50%, and saving approximately five hours per shipment. This improvement has led to better delivery schedules, reduced costs, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Khaled Ziad Al-Kilani, Senior Director- Aramex's Regional Office, said, "These services are meticulously designed to enrich customer experiences and streamline operations, consistently driving growth across the business, trade, and logistics sectors."

Dubai Customs invites businesses to enrol in the Seamless Inspections service through designated channels.