PCFC Launches Seamless Inspections Initiative Revolutionising Customs Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has officially launched the Seamless Inspections initiative, a groundbreaking programme designed to redefine customs inspection processes.
Officially inaugurated at Aramex's warehouses, the initiative reduces customs processing times by more than 50%, streamlining operations and accelerating supply chain efficiency.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the PCFC, commented, "The Seamless Inspections initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering comprehensive and efficient customs processes. It reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and logistics, paving the way for sustainable development that meets future demands. This innovation leverages flexibility and advanced technologies to enhance Dubai's competitiveness on the global stage."
Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, remarked, "By enabling on-site inspections at company warehouses, we offer tailored, future-ready solutions that elevate Dubai's global trade and logistics profile. This approach directly contributes to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, facilitating trade, attracting investments, and expanding operational footprints for businesses."
He added, "The security awareness of inspection officers is the result of continuous investments in their training and development, highlighting the importance of effective communication with strategic partners in a way that contributes to achieving Dubai Customs' strategic objectives and strengthening its position as a leading global customs authority.
"
Busenad's remarks came during his visit to Aramex's warehouse along with his accompanying delegation. The visit marked the official launch of the service and provided an on-ground review of the customs inspection process at the company's premises. It also offered an opportunity to assess the initiative's contribution to operational fluidity and customer satisfaction.
The programme provides two customised options to address corporate needs: a full-site inspection, where customs officers are permanently stationed at company premises to support high-volume operations requiring regular field inspections, and an on-demand inspection, which dispatches officers to company sites as needed, offering flexibility for businesses with varying inspection demands.
Aramex highlighted the programme's efficiency in reducing delays, reducing shipment processing times by over 50%, and saving approximately five hours per shipment. This improvement has led to better delivery schedules, reduced costs, and enhanced operational efficiency.
Khaled Ziad Al-Kilani, Senior Director- Aramex's Regional Office, said, "These services are meticulously designed to enrich customer experiences and streamline operations, consistently driving growth across the business, trade, and logistics sectors."
Dubai Customs invites businesses to enrol in the Seamless Inspections service through designated channels.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves largest budget in emirate's history
PCFC launches Seamless Inspections initiative revolutionising customs services
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler approves largest budget in emirate's history1 second ago
-
PCFC launches Seamless Inspections initiative revolutionising customs services18 seconds ago
-
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador6 hours ago
-
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in December to register for ..6 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sciences7 hours ago
-
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference7 hours ago
-
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers7 hours ago
-
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action8 hours ago
-
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban8 hours ago
-
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club8 hours ago
-
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival8 hours ago
-
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah8 hours ago