PCFC strengthens environmental testing to raise sustainability in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Central Laboratory of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) conducted over 1,500 analyses in the first half of 2021 to ensure the efficiency and safety of environmental ecosystems in the areas operated by the PCFC, an increase of 20 percent from last year.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC, said that as part of efforts to promote the economic transformation of Dubai, the corporation has developed processes, regulations and innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable environment in the communities under its jurisdiction in line with the government’s vision. The PCFC's Environment, Health and Safety Department works through its central laboratory to conduct a number of analyses and tests that measure the quality of environmental systems in the institution’s communities and regions.

The key services provided by PCFC's Central Laboratory include 52 types of analyses to test drinking water, swimming pool water, ground water, sewage water and food samples, in addition to mineral testing, soil analysis, air quality analysis, testing of gas emissions and noise level measurement, among others, Bin Sulayem added.

Bin Sulayem stressed that the corporation is strengthening its central laboratory with specialised and qualified technical competencies to conduct various types of analyses with the latest innovative devices and leading technologies in the field of physical, chemical and microbiological examinations.

It is also working to ensure compliance with the highest international standards and approved practices, in order to support measurement indicators in laboratory samples, and obtain accurate and reliable results, he continued.

As soon as it obtains the results of laboratory tests, the inspection team at the PCFC’s Environment, Health and Safety Department visits sites that showed negative results and takes immediate measures to address them. It places special emphasis on not using non-potable water for human consumption and its disposal in a safe and secure manner, which allows the corporation to ensure the health and safety of the vital communities under its supervision.