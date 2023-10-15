PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is launching seven innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023 under the banner of “Leadership in Sustainability and Artificial Intelligence”. These projects are designed to bolster the organisation's ongoing journey of excellence and its pioneering role in digital transformation. They also aim to develop proactive services that foster sustainable economic growth in Dubai.

This year, the PCFC is putting the spotlight on its latest cutting-edge digital technologies and solutions, aligning itself with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Among these initiatives is the Remote Inspection Project set to debut in collaboration between Dubai Customs and "Dubai South," representing a groundbreaking innovation intended to streamline inspection procedures and expedite operations in support of Dubai's economic vision. Another noteworthy project is the "Cargo Status Tracking" initiative, offering customers an exceptional experience by enabling them to track their shipments from arrival to clearance.

The "Post Audit Robotic Process Automation (PCA-RPA)" is a forward-thinking initiative aimed at automating customs audit processes using AI-powered robots. The "Zam" program represents an intelligent approach to modernising employee shift scheduling based on specialisation zones.

In addition, the PCFC is set to introduce initiatives such as "Naham," a virtual employee capable of autonomously addressing all customer inquiries related to the organisation's services. "Dubai Sea Project," is a newly specialised digital portal focusing on maritime entertainment and public services related to the sea, and the "Digital Lighthouse," project that helps with issuing permits for visiting foreign yachts and facilitating data modifications through the electronic services platform.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said that PCFC is committed to making optimal use of advanced technology and forging a digital future for its services by leveraging artificial intelligence. This effort is aimed at facilitating and nurturing entrepreneurship in Dubai, increasing trade volumes, and catalyzing economic growth. He also conveyed his satisfaction with the organisation's yearly participation in GITEX Global, where the latest technologies in trade, logistics, maritime systems, and customer service sectors are showcased, along with the exchange of best practices in the domains of digital transformation and artificial intelligence. This participation is in line with PCFC's commitment to enhancing the businesses of its clients.