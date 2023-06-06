PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security solutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has won the “Most Inspiring Security Solutions” award at the middle East Transport and Logistics Awards 2023.

The award was presented to Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of Strategy and Communication Department at PCFC, during a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai.

PCFC was recognised for its efforts in providing security solutions that are compatible with best practices and the highest levels and approved international standards.

Shaker said, “This award is a testament to PCFC’s pioneering and distinguished efforts in the field of security and logistical services.

We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of security and safety, and we will continue to invest in innovative technologies and solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our industry.”

PCFC operates 22 gates distributed in 4 regions in Dubai, and employs more than 120 security personnel. The company has a strong focus on innovation and has implemented a number of cutting-edge security solutions, including facial recognition technology and body scanners.

PCFC’s win at the Middle East Transport and Logistics Awards 2023 is further recognition of the company’s commitment to providing world-class security solutions.