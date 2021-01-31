PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees every 7 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) The Ras Al Kahimah Government's Human Resources Department has issued Circular No. 3 stating that all government employees must undergo a PCR COVID-19 test at their own expense every seven days effective February 7 and until further notice. The decision is subject to change based on the latest COVID-19 developments and relevant government decisions.

Those who are exempt from this rule include employees who have taken both the doses of the vaccine and also those who provide a medical report exempting them from taking the vaccine due to an illness or a health condition; the latter will undergo PCR tests at the government's expense every seven days.

Outsourced and contracted public services companies must conduct a PCR test every three days for their representatives who have not received both doses of the vaccine before reporting to any RAK government premises.

Government employers shall, for a maximum of one month, bear the costs of testing conducted at medical centres affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the employees who have not yet been vaccinated due to the priority order set by the National Vaccination Programme.

The development goes in line with the UAE government's efforts to curb the virus, mitigate its fallout and ensure public health and safety.