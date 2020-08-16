UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

P/E Ratio Enhances Attractiveness Of UAE Capital Markets By End Of July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 11:45 PM

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital markets by end of July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The UAE financial markets have maintained their competitive edge in the Gulf and middle East region over the past period, as their average Price Earnings Ratio (P/E Ratio) stood at 12.5 by end of July against 13.6 in the same month last year, according to recent statistics released by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market.

The most popular metric of stock analysis, the P/E Ratio is the relationship between a company’s stock price and earnings per share (EPS), with long-term investors commonly using the ratio and the dividend yield as asset allocation signals.

Thanks to the significant dividends announced by listed companies for their shareholders, UAE stocks are expected to lure more investors and facilitate more capital inflows to the market.

The contracting sector topped the list of most attractive platforms, with a P/E ratio of 7.35 times; followed by the transport sector, 7.88 times; realty sector, 9.85 times; banks, 10.03 times; and then insurance firms, 10.63. The P/E ratio of the hospitality sector stood at 11.34 times; followed by the pharmaceuticals sector, 32.00 times.

The P/E ratio is calculated as a stock’s current share price divided by its EPS for a twelve-month period, usually the last 12 months, also called the trailing 12 months. Most of the P/E ratios for publicly traded stocks are an expression of the stock’s current price compared with its previous 12 months’ earnings.

Related Topics

UAE Company Same Price Middle East Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market July Stocks Market Share

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

2 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality completes development of 70 new ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.