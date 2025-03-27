Open Menu

Peace Homes Development Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell In Support Of Fathers’ Endowment Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Peace Home Development rang the market opening bell to mark its support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), organisers of the campaign.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund that provides treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Peace Homes Development had announced plans to develop a AED50 million endowment building in Dubai, in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign. Revenues from the endowment building will support the campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities.

This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms.

These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

The campaign also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity. It helps establish the concept of charitable endowments, while creating a community-wide movement to support its aims of providing sustainable healthcare for the less fortunate.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Rashid Dubai Financial Market Market From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

16 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

17 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

17 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

17 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East