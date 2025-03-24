Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Father Endowments'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Peace Homes Development announced plans to develop an AED50 million endowment building in Dubai in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Peace Homes Development pledged to develop the endowment building within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' (MBRGI) educational complex, located at Dubai Academic City.

Revenues from the endowment building will support the campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, and upgrading operating rooms.

Peace Homes Development's contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative by MBRGI. The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Ahsan Rasheed, Founder and CEO of Peace Homes Development, said the Fathers' Endowment campaign brings new hope to underprivileged communities. By building and rehabilitating hospitals and supporting healthcare systems in underserved areas, the campaign provides vulnerable patients with access to sustainable healthcare and a chance at healing.

Rasheed added, "Our contribution to the Fathers' Endowment campaign stems from our commitment to supporting the UAE's charity initiatives and MBRGI's humanitarian efforts and ongoing work to create innovative solutions to the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, particularly in providing sustainable healthcare and building modern medical facilities."

The Fathers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).