Pearl Initiative, NAMA Engage In Research On Women’s Participation In Gulf Workforce

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Pearl Initiative recently held a stakeholders’ meeting, in collaboration with NAMA Women Advancement, to discuss data for research currently being undertaken within the Pearl Initiative’s Diversity in Business Leadership programme.

The research includes an online survey that will be used to build a report entitled, "Women in the Economy: The Gulf Region Outlook", to be published in December 2019.

Prominent business and industry leaders participated in the meeting, examining the current status of women in the workplace in the Gulf Region, the contemporary state of gender diversity in the economy, as well as issues commonly faced by women at work.

Other key topics of discussion included obstacles faced by women in entering the Gulf Region’s workforce, their challenges in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and how organisations may help address these issues and support women in the workplace.

Regarding the research, Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said, "The information gathered at this stakeholders’ meeting will add tremendous value to the Gulf-wide research being conducted within the Pearl Initiative’s Diversity in Business Leadership programme.

The study covers a broad range of economic sectors and is in line with our mission to also support one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, which is to promote gender equity."

Commenting on the discussions, Yasmine Omari, Executive Director of the Pearl Initiative, said, "The findings of this stakeholder meeting and the feedback of all the attendees have fuelled further insights about the status of women in the workforce, and have greatly enhanced the understanding of the impact of diversity and inclusion across the region’s economy. The research findings, when published, will be of great economic value to the Gulf Region’s businesses."

Pearl Initiative is a non-profit organisation fostering corporate accountability and transparency across the Gulf Region. The new research under the Diversity in Business Leadership programme follows a report that was launched in 2017 focusing on women in the UAE economy.

