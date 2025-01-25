'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The debut edition of the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is witnessing wide participation from government bodies and institutions, with notable turnout of visitors eager to enjoy authentic eco and cultural heritage experiences.

Held at Kalba Hanging Gardens from 24th to 26th January, the festival hosts a diverse lineup of events and activities, designed to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage, including its marine and agricultural environments, as well as its tourist attractions and landmarks.

The exhibition serves as an important platform for participating entities to showcase their initiatives and cultural activities, highlighting the vital role they play in preserving the UAE’s heritage and environmental diversity.

It also provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to directly interact and engage with a wide and diverse audience through a series of activities and educational lectures, which help raise awareness about key environmental, agricultural, and heritage issues, while also broadening the understanding of modern technologies supporting agriculture and wildlife.

The “Pearl of the East Coast” festival also aims to celebrate Kalba’s environmental diversity by highlighting an important aspect of wildlife, which is the birds of prey. Rearing and owning these birds is a deeply rooted tradition among the people of the Arabian Peninsula and the UAE.

In this regard, Abdullah Salem Al Qaidi, from the Kalba Birds of Prey Centre, explained that the Centre was keen to offer a unique experience through its pavilion at the festival.

The Centre showcased a collection of rare taxidermied birds along with specialised tools used by falconers. It also hosted a series of interactive workshops catering to different age groups.

Ibrahim Hassan Al Ali, representing the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, said that the authority focused, during its participation in the festival, on presenting smart and advanced technologies used to enhance agricultural production and monitor the stages of wheat farming. Visitors were also introduced to cutting-edge innovations, such as the smart collar, which detects vital functions and signs in cows at the dairy farm.

Meanwhile, Aisha Saleh, Director of the SCCI's Festivals and Shows Department, expressed her pleasure with the strong visitor turnout witnessed by the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival.

She noted that this engagement underscores the festival’s success in achieving its goals of blending authentic Emirati heritage with the latest smart technologies.

She further explained that the festival has attracted a diverse audience spanning various age groups, reflecting the broad appeal of this prominent cultural and economic event. The festival serves as an ideal platform for showcasing Emirati heritage through unique interactive experiences and distinctive displays while also highlighting contemporary innovations that support environmental sustainability.