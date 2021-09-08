UrduPoint.com

Pearl Petroleum Signs US$250 Million Financing Agreement For Expansion Project In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project in Iraq&#039;s Kurdistan Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Pearl Petroleum Company Limited (Pearl Petroleum), the consortium led by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum of the UAE, has signed a US$250 million financing agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support the gas expansion works currently underway at the Khor Mor gas plant in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

DFC is the development finance arm of the U.S. government and proceeds from the 7-year DFC financing will support an increase in gas production capacity by 50 percent to 690 million standard cubic feet (scf)/day to meet rising demand for clean natural gas for electricity generation and industry in the KRI. The total project cost is US$630 million and the remaining financing has already been secured through a regional bank facility and the EPC contractor.

The KM-250 project is the first stage of a two-train expansion project at Khor Mor that aims to boost total production capacity to approach 1 billion scf/day. Work resumed in April 2021 after onsite construction was halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently on track for completion by April 2023.

Total investment by Pearl Petroleum at Khor Mor to date exceeds US$2.1 billion with total cumulative production of over 341 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in natural gas and liquids. The uninterrupted supply of gas to power plants in Erbil, Chemchemal and Bazian has resulted in significant fuel cost savings and economic benefits for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

The gas produced to date has enabled emissions savings of 42 million tonnes of CO2 by displacing diesel fuel in power generation in the KRI, thereby making a major contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution in the region as well as supporting the transition to better energy sources to tackle global climate change.

Between 2018 and 2021, the Khor Mor Gas Plant also benefitted from a 45 percent production increase through an optimisation of the facility bringing current total production to 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The project is today the largest regional private sector upstream gas operation in Iraq.

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and board Managing Director of Dana Gas, commented, "This financing agreement with DFC underscores the importance of developing the natural gas resources in the KRI to support regional economic development and growth. Despite the global challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, we have continued to maintain our record of uninterrupted operations and even managed to grow production. The DFC agreement is a testament to our successful track record and further highlights the potential of these resources and the bright future for the KRI."

Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, added, "With our partners in Pearl Petroleum, we are proud to be further developing the gas sector of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, delivering expanded supply of cleaner energy, and supporting local economic development. This agreement underscores our continued confidence in the region and its long-term prospects."

Dev Jagadesan, Acting CEO of DFC, said, "DFC’s investment in the Khor Mor expansion will substantially increase access to energy for people all across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This highly developmental project represents the United States’ continuing investment in the KRI."

Full-time staff at the operation number over 500, with over 85 percent local staff, including many in senior management positions. The companies have implemented a corporate social responsibility programme to support local communities with equipment and supplies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic such as ventilators, sanitisers and protection equipment, in addition to a pledge to donate 100,000 vaccines to be administered in those local communities.

Related Topics

Electricity Iraq UAE Company Oil Bank United States April Gas 2018 All From Government Agreement Industry Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

17 seconds ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

3 minutes ago
 Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, p ..

Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, plans to invest US$100m in ADNO ..

15 minutes ago

RTA announces taking over of Dubai Metro and Tram’s operation and maintenance ..

15 minutes ago
 ADEX, RAK Chamber partner to boost export growth

ADEX, RAK Chamber partner to boost export growth

15 minutes ago
 ACB awaits Taliban govt's decision about women cri ..

ACB awaits Taliban govt's decision about women cricket

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.