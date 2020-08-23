UrduPoint.com
Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Launched In Dubai Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced that the new pediatric intensive care unit in Dubai Hospital has begun treating patients.

The unit was launched by the DHA, to support and expand the services it provides children, especially those related to chronic diseases.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA, inaugurated the unit earlier this month, during a ceremony in which he said that the new unit is an important addition to the integrated medical care system that the authority provides for patients, especially children.

During the inauguration ceremony, Al Qutami commended the hospital’s CEO, Dr Maryam Al Rayes, and all the departments and teams who are contributing to the developments that the DHA is witnessing, especially the Department of Engineering and Medical Equipment.

He noted that planning for the new unit took into account all medical needs of children, including their privacy, as each child is allocated a private room equipped with the latest medical equipment and technologies, in addition to other elements that ensure the comfort of the parents while they stay with the child, according to the approved protocols.

The new unit, which includes eight separate rooms, was established to meet the increasing demands for a pediatric intensive care unit that is separate from the unit for adult patients, as Dubai Hospital includes six different specialties for children, including pediatric tumors, kidney diseases, endocrine glands, diabetes, the digestive system and heart disease.

The establishment of the unit is part of the DHA’s, developmental and expansion work, which is taking place across medical facilities, especially those which are in demand by patients and medical tourists.

Earlier this week, the DHA announced that it has completed the comprehensive developmental work of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Dubai Hospital, and has increased the capacity of the unit for adult patients to 13 beds.

