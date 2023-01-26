UrduPoint.com

Pension Authority Participates In 6th GCC International Communications Team Meeting In Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) A delegation from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) on Wednesday participated in the 6th GCC International Communications Team meeting, which took place in Manama, Bahrain.

The delegation included Dr. Maysa Ghadeer, Director of the Government Communications Office, and Saeed Alshaqsi, Marketing and Events Section Manager.

Dr. Ghadeer explained that the authority's participation aims to enhance cooperation between officials in the pension and insurance sector across the GCC region. It also supports the exchange of data and information between authorities while unifying efforts exerted by communication teams in increasing awareness of the insurance protection extension system, alongside new decisions undertaken by the technical committees for civil retirement bodies in the GCC region.

The meeting touched on a set of reports that shed light on demographic data and economic and insurance indicators for citizens in the GCC countries. Discussing the report's details aligns with the recommendations suggested during the 21st meeting of the heads of civil retirement and social security agencies in the GCC countries, which was hosted by the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The report offered an analysis of a set of indicators and statistical data collected, thereby identifying current challenges facing the GCC’s pension systems.

Participants reviewed and analysed the report results and discussed the challenges faced by the different pension systems in the GCC region, which requires the development of a unified long-term strategic plan.

