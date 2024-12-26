Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that the total value of pension payments disbursed for December 2024 amounts to AED805,710,172.48, marking an increase of AED62,057,398 compared to December 2023, when the value of pensions totalled AED743,652,774.32.

The pension payments will be disbursed on Friday, 27th December, to 49,111 pensioners and beneficiaries, an increase of 1,817 from last December when 47,294 received payments.

The disbursements cover civilians subject to the laws that the GPSSA is responsible for implementing, as well as for eligible members whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the applicable pension laws.

