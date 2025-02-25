Open Menu

Pension Payments For February To Be Disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED814,350,319.83 worth of pension payments will be disbursed to registered members on Thursday, 27th February 2025, an increase of AED53,560,499 from February last year, when pension payments totalled AED760,789,820.34.

The payments will benefit 49,341 pensioners and beneficiaries, up by 1,617 compared to the 47,724 receiving disbursements in February 2024.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the Federal pension and social security law implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with applicable pension laws.

Related Topics

February From

Recent Stories

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

21 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

51 minutes ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

2 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

11 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

12 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East