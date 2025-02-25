Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED814,350,319.83 worth of pension payments will be disbursed to registered members on Thursday, 27th February 2025, an increase of AED53,560,499 from February last year, when pension payments totalled AED760,789,820.34.

The payments will benefit 49,341 pensioners and beneficiaries, up by 1,617 compared to the 47,724 receiving disbursements in February 2024.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the Federal pension and social security law implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with applicable pension laws.