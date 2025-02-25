Pension Payments For February To Be Disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED814,350,319.83 worth of pension payments will be disbursed to registered members on Thursday, 27th February 2025, an increase of AED53,560,499 from February last year, when pension payments totalled AED760,789,820.34.
The payments will benefit 49,341 pensioners and beneficiaries, up by 1,617 compared to the 47,724 receiving disbursements in February 2024.
The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the Federal pension and social security law implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with applicable pension laws.
Recent Stories
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day21 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wellbeing21 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak E ..51 minutes ago
-
Two dead after bridge collapses at construction site in Korea2 hours ago
-
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say2 hours ago
-
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 20243 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during DUBAI GAMES to be do ..11 hours ago
-
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right11 hours ago
-
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges12 hours ago
-
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmaceuticals, minerals, d ..12 hours ago