Pensioners In Abu Dhabi To Receive Pensions On 19th April

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Pensioners and beneficiaries in Abu Dhabi will receive their pensions on 19th April, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund announced today. It noted that AED236 million will be disbursed among 18,000 pensioners and beneficiaries, via remote work systems, with the same speed and accuracy.

The usual date for disbursement is 26th April, however the Fund emphasised that the early pension disbursement comes within the framework of ensuring facilities to pensioners and beneficiaries and meeting their needs before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It is also aimed at protecting the senior pensioners from any congestion under the current conditions and precautionary measures taken by all the authorities to fight coronavirus, COVID19.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, stressed that the Fund is keen to provide its services and play its social role, to fulfil the customers’ requirements and needs.

He pointed out that the pension disbursement dates at the Fund are always flexible according to the situation in different occasions.

The Fund shall continue to provide all its services remotely with the same efficiency which include 19 electronic services for different groups (customers and entities), which can be utilised through the various digital channels of the Fund and shall help customers to complete their transactions comfortably and smoothly through their Smartphones or personal computers.

Al Hammadi noted that all the services related to the end-of-service lump sum benefits or pension disbursements are processed as usual.

Customers inquiries can be made 24/7, through several channels, including e-chatting and Rashid Fund’, in addition to calling to Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre from Sunday to Thursday during the official working hours.

