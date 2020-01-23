People of Determination at Syrian refugee Mrajeeb Camp in Jordan provided with psychological support

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, launched the initiative, "Bridges of Hope to Support People of Determination", in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for the Syrian refugee families of People of Determination at the Mrajeeb Camp in Jordan, as part of the ZHO’s efforts to support People of Determination in foreign countries by collaborating with the ERC'S initiatives and projects.

The initiative aims to provide 148 families of Syrian "refugees with determination" guidance to mitigate psychological pressures and stress and provide families with background information, practical training sessions, and psychological and social counselling.

Abdullah Abdulaali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, who accompanied the ZHO’s team, stated that the organisation had launched the initiative under the guidance of the wise leadership, as well as the supervision and concern of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors.

Al Humaidan extended his appreciation to the ERC, headed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and to all the employees there for their genuine and fruitful cooperation with the ZHO. He also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the UAE Embassy in Jordan for supporting this initiative and collaborating with the ZHO. He finally thanked the parents at the Mrajeeb Camp for joining the initiative, as well as the ZHO’s employees.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, received Al Humaidan and the accompanying delegation as part of the delegation’s visit to the Kingdom of Jordan to implement the initiative and praised the delegation’s efforts and the wonderful humanitarian initiative for the People of Determination.

Moza Ahmad Al Salami, Director of ZHO’s Al Ain Autism Centre and the head of the team, said, "This initiative was launched in collaboration with the ERC after signing a cooperation agreement with the ZHO. The team includes Moza Ahmad Al Salami, initiative’s coordinator and supervisor; Ghadeer Al Oteibi, senior social worker; Anoud Al Hajri, psychologist; Sheikha Salem Al Ka’bi, specialised teacher, and Ahmad Al Zoghbi, specialised teacher."

She added that 148 families were part of the initiative, including those suffering from cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder, intellectual disabilities, physical impairment, deafness, and blindness and Down syndrome.

Moza Al Salami revealed that a team of staff members had created a sensory room called the "Bridges of Hope Initiative Room to Support People of Determination", where the staff was trained by a specialist in special educational needs from the camp on how to best utilise the room to serve families and people of determination.

Al Salami pointed out that the initiative is aimed at providing participants with skills to help them lead independent lives, acquire appropriate habits, and protect themselves.

This is in addition to helping children develop different intellectual skills and language capabilities and teaching them to rely on themselves, acquire appropriate eating habits, and inculcate major and minor life skills and kinetic synergy capabilities.