UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Determination Database Launched In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

People of Determination Database launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has launched the first phase of the People of Determination Database for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first of its kind in the GCC, the database is characterised by its comprehensive data on every person of determination from birth until death. The aim is to create a thorough central database for all People of Determination, to provide accurate and all-inclusive data that helps achieve the vision, plans, programmes and initiatives of People of Determination in the Emirate.

In addition, the database benefits local and Federal entities by providing them with indicators, such as the prevalence rate of disability, and helps them develop the services provided to People of Determination as well.

The announcement of the launch of the database’s first phase was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi; Ali bin Qannas Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Governmental Support; and Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, alongside a number of dignitaries and representatives of Abu Dhabi government departments and institutions, and directors of departments at the Zayed Higher Organisation.

The database comprises a number of phases, the first of which involves the establishment of the People of Determination Database by defining the requirements, monitoring the data sources for the People of Determination Database in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and setting the electronic design of the database.

The second phase involves electronic linking with 13 entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to improve data quality for the People of Determination Database while the third phase is concerned with the sustainability of work on the database, and improving the quality of data through policies and procedures for information security and the exchange of data between the concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Exchange Abu Dhabi All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

6 minutes ago

Austrian OMW Invested $124Mln in Nord Stream 2 Pro ..

6 seconds ago

Ten more on cruise ship off Japan have new coronav ..

7 seconds ago

US indices end at records as coronavirus fears ebb ..

8 seconds ago

Football: Italian Serie A leading scorers

10 seconds ago

China virus death tolls rises to 560: govt

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.